Memory-care facility exits suit, gains new lender, ownership

FORT COLLINS — Aspyre Rock Creek, which had been operated by Fort Collins Memory Care LLC, has worked through its financial issues with its lender and has stabilized its operations under new ownership.
Stearns Bank N.A. filed a notice of dismissal in Larimer County District Court on June 11 to end legal proceedings that began a month prior when the bank sued to recover $8.36 million in unpaid loan proceeds and interest from the developers of the new property.
Aspyre is a memory-care facility at 3150 Rock Creek Drive that had spaces for 64 tenants. It currently has 22 residents, and owner Noah Drever said the bank’s actions to force a foreclosure scared off some potential residents.
He’s hopeful that the new deal worked out with a new lender and with new ownership will stabilize the facility and make it attractive to potential tenants.
Drever told BizWest that Imprint Property Group, Drever’s Dallas-based company, has taken ownership of the facility, and it signed a refinancing agreement with Broadmoor Capital Corp. effective June 4.
The original developer of the property is no longer involved, he said.
Drever said his organization is investing $1.5 million on top of the refinancing in order to “turn the property around.”
