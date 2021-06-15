InBank branch coming to Boulder’s Walnut Street

BOULDER — InBank is opening a loan production office in Boulder at 2505 Walnut St. with plans to open a full-service branch in the city within the next 12 to 18 months.
InBank, which changed its name from International Bank in 2019, has been targeting the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado for several years.
“We are very optimistic about the continued growth in the Boulder and Northern Colorado market and look forward to expanding our presence in this area,” InBank CEO Ed Francis said in a prepared statement. “Our investment in additional bankers and office space will help us build-out our footprint in the Boulder and Northern Colorado area, support our existing clients in this market and attract new customers. In addition to our new Boulder loan production office, we have plans for full-service locations throughout Boulder County and Northern Colorado as part of our overall growth strategy and to support the continued economic expansion in this market.”
The organization also opened a north Denver loan production office last year.
InBank has yet to identify the other markets it is targeting for expansion.
The New Mexico-based institution has existing Colorado branches in Aurora, Greenwood Village and Trinidad.
Staff at the Boulder branch include senior vice president Adrianne Tracy, senior vice president Andrew Sauer, vice president Stephanie Miller, assistant vice president Zac Claeys and senior loan assistant Charlene Garcia.
