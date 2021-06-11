Real estate investor buys commercial properties in Campion Industrial Park

LOVELAND — A Denver-based real estate investment company late last month scooped up a trio of commercial buildings in Loveland’s Campion Industrial Park.

The buildings at 225, 253 and 255 42nd St. sit on about 10 acres and total about 100,000 square feet.

Flywheel Campion LLC, an affiliate of Flywheel Capital, bought the site for $11 million from Pelican Village Plaza LLC, an entity registered by Paul Mitchell to a residential address in Naples, Florida.

Real estate investor Flywheel owns a host of commercial properties throughout the Denver metro area, including in Westminster’s Park Centre Business Park, according to the company’s portfolio.

The Campion Industrial Park buildings, which were built in the 1960s, last traded for just over $7.8 million in 2019, Larimer County property records show. The year before, the site sold for $6 million.

Tenant businesses include food distributors and an insulation installer.