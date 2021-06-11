Ozo inks Canadian distribution deal

LAFAYETTE — Ozo, a plant-based foods brand from Planterra Foods Co., recently entered into an agreement with grocery distributor UNFI Canada to sell its products throughout Canada.

The products will debut on shelves this month, according to a Planterra news release.

“With such a rapid-changing category, Planterra Foods is engaging like-minded partners to operate with speed and flexibility. This relationship with UNFI Canada is an exciting step in Planterra Food’s retail expansion efforts, driving our growing presence in retail and feeding our mission to bring plant-based proteins mainstream by increasing access and encouraging a flexitarian lifestyle,” Planterra CEO Darcey Macken said in the release. “UNFI’s focus on the consumer, passion for people and the planet, and value of empowering its partners to win as a team made this the perfect fit to help drive Planterra Food’s international expansion.”

A retail launch in Mexico is expected next month.