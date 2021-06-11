Heska, CEO Kevin Wilson sign new employment agreement

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) has signed a new employment agreement with CEO Kevin Wilson, extending his tenure at least for another four years.

The veterinary pharmaceutical and diagnostic company on June 8 signed an amended and restated employment agreement with Wilson, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement superseded and replaced an existing agreement that was set to expire Dec. 31.

The new agreement includes automatic one-year renewals, with six months’ notice of non-renewal by either party.

Wilson will earn a base salary of $1 million, with a target bonus of at least $500,000. It also provides for a grant of 34,800 performance-vesting stock options and a grant of 180,000 shares of performance-vesting restricted stock at maximum performance.

One-half of the 34,800 performance-vesting stock options will vest when the average closing price of Heska stock over a 20-day period equals $300, with the remainder vesting when the stock price equals $350.

The 180,000 shares will be earned if certain performance targets are reached.

Heska’s stock closed at $206.05 Thursday, up $3.08, or 1.52%.