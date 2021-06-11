Funding Friday: Crestone Capital raises $10.8M in private equity

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.
BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
Notable rounds this week:
- Boulder family office Crestone Capital LLC raised $10.8 million in private equity for its pooled investment fund. The fund has an indefinite timeline and no cap on how much capital it can raise.
- Precog Data Inc., a Boulder software company, opened an indefinite funding round Monday. It plans to raise capital through the sale of options and warrants. The minimum investment is $10,000. Precog, which was founded in 2020, creates AI data engineering tools that require no coding on the user end.
- The Boulder software private investment firm Rubicon Technology Partners LP opened an indefinite pooled investment fund Monday. The fund’s previous investments include the Denver data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).
- MXD Fort Collins Investments LLC, an entity connected to Loveland-based McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., raised $27.45 million in private equity to help fund McWhinney’s $45 million purchase of the foreclosed Foothills shopping center in Fort Collins.
