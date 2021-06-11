Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Funding Friday: Crestone Capital raises $10.8M in private equity

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Did we miss a company's round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Boulder family office Crestone Capital LLC raised $10.8 million in private equity for its pooled investment fund. The fund has an indefinite timeline and no cap on how much capital it can raise. 
  • Precog Data Inc., a Boulder software company, opened an indefinite funding round Monday. It plans to raise capital through the sale of options and warrants. The minimum investment is $10,000. Precog, which was founded in 2020, creates AI data engineering tools that require no coding on the user end.
  • The Boulder software private investment firm Rubicon Technology Partners LP opened an indefinite pooled investment fund Monday. The fund’s previous investments include the Denver data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR).
  • MXD Fort Collins Investments LLC, an entity connected to Loveland-based McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc., raised $27.45 million in private equity to help fund McWhinney’s $45 million purchase of the foreclosed Foothills shopping center in Fort Collins.

