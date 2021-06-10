Boulder cannabis board to continue marijuana hospitality discussion next month

BOULDER — The Cannabis Licensing and Advisory Board will continue next month its discussion of whether to support marijuana hospitality businesses in the city, the board members decided in their meeting earlier this week.
Board members expressed a desire to hear testimony from experts in ventilation, impaired driving and normalization of drug use among youths at their July and August meetings to help resolve several outstanding questions about those issues.
Board members also said they want to wait and see the impact that marijuana hospitality has on Denver, which legalized it earlier this year, as well as the outcome of the proposed House Bill 1317, which would more strictly regulate marijuana concentrates.
This week’s meeting continued the discussion from the board’s May meeting, when several dozen community members publicly commented in support or opposition of cannabis hospitality.
If the board does recommend that Boulder allow such businesses, the City Council will have final say.
Should marijuana hospitality businesses be approved, Boulder’s first could already be waiting in the wings: Stella’s Lounge at 1123 Walnut St., the site of the former Walnut Brewery, has applied to open as an Italian restaurant that serves cannabis.
