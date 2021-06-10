Banner offers rodeo tickets to those who get vaccinated

GREELEY — Beginning June 14, people can get a COVID-19 vaccine from Banner Health and in return receive a voucher for two free rodeo tickets to the Greeley Stampede or voucher for a free beverage.

The Greeley Stampede runs June 24 to July 4, with the first rodeo Friday, June 25.

Vaccines will be offered at a drive-up clinic at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. in Greeley, June 14-23, and recipients will be given a voucher valued at $30 for two rodeo tickets. During the Greeley Stampede, recipients can get a vaccine and receive a voucher for a free beverage. Both are while Pfizer supplies last, Banner Health said in a press release. Registration is not required for the vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the vaccine for everyone 12 years of age and older to help protect against COVID-19. Children ages 12-17 must have a parent present.

The schedule for the drive-up clinic is:

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14.

4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 17.

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.

At the Greeley Stampede, vaccines will be given at the Buckle Club. The schedule is: