Banner offers rodeo tickets to those who get vaccinated

GREELEY — Beginning June 14, people can get a COVID-19 vaccine from Banner Health and in return receive a voucher for two free rodeo tickets to the Greeley Stampede or voucher for a free beverage.
The Greeley Stampede runs June 24 to July 4, with the first rodeo Friday, June 25.
Vaccines will be offered at a drive-up clinic at North Colorado Medical Center, 1801 16th St. in Greeley, June 14-23, and recipients will be given a voucher valued at $30 for two rodeo tickets. During the Greeley Stampede, recipients can get a vaccine and receive a voucher for a free beverage. Both are while Pfizer supplies last, Banner Health said in a press release. Registration is not required for the vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends the vaccine for everyone 12 years of age and older to help protect against COVID-19. Children ages 12-17 must have a parent present.
The schedule for the drive-up clinic is:
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 14.
- 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, June 17.
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.
At the Greeley Stampede, vaccines will be given at the Buckle Club. The schedule is:
- Noon to2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26.
- 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 28.
- 5 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 1.
- Noon to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 3.