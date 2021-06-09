Oil and gas firm buys Brighton operations center from Japanese financier

BRIGHTON — Texas-headquartered oil and gas services company FMC Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FTI) has purchased its Brighton sales and service center from an affiliate of the Japanese bank that owned the property.
FMC paid SMBC Leasing Finance Inc. just over $12.38 million for the 52,000-square-foot space at 1571 Weld County Road 27, Weld County real estate records show. SMBC is a New York-based affiliate of Tokyo’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
The oil and gas company moved into the space in 2015 and established a “super-base” to sell and service equipment used for hydraulic fracturing in the Denver-Julesburg Basin, according to media reports. FMC spent $11.9 million to build out the Brighton space.
The Brighton operation houses services for three FMC business divisions: completion, fluid control and surface wellhead.
The operation started with 66 employees and was expected to add 50 more over five years, according to the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.
Prior to the Brighton operation’s opening in 2015, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved FMC for a job-growth tax incentive package worth more than $500,000.
