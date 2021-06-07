Zayo sues Canadian company, alleging unpaid invoices

BOULDER —- Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has filed a $7 million lawsuit against a Canadian company, alleging nonpayment of invoices.
The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, alleges that Juch-Tech Inc. has failed to pay or communicate about five service orders from 2018. The service orders with accrued interest total $7,070,222.75, according to the suit.
Zayo, which was founded in Boulder in 2007, provides internet bandwidth services. Juch-Tech, based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, outside of Hamilton, Ontario, bills itself on its LinkedIn page as a company that uses its satellite connection to “deliver broadband services to small businesses and residents from South Africa to Eastern Europe.”
The company’s website was not active, and its telephone number went immediately to voicemail where a message could not be left.
According to Insolvency Insider, a Canadian-based website, New Skies Satellites BV forced Juch-Tech into receivership on Dec. 9, 2020, when it claimed to be owed $10.4 million.
The receiver of the property, KSV Restructuring Inc. was discharged by the court in April, but the status of Juch-Tech was not clear.
A call to Zayo’s attorney about the case was not returned by publication deadline.
