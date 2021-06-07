Reven COO moving to president’s seat

WESTMINSTER — Brian Denomme, co-founder and chief operating officer at Reven Holdings Inc., is taking over the role of president, and a successor has been selected to replace him.

Daniel Hoffman has been selected as the new chief operating officer at Reven, a biotechnology company developing treatments for cancer and viral illnesses such as COVID-19.

“I am incredibly energized to lead the company to its next phase of business development. As part of our company’s continued growth, I am equally excited to work with Dan and help him transition into the role as our new COO,” Denomme said in a prepared statement. “I have tremendous confidence in Dan’s ability to help take Reven to the next level, ensuring best practices and operational excellence across the company.”

Hoffman’s experience includes a design role with a medical-device firm and a stint as executive creative director for CNBC Business News, according to a Reven news release.

“As COVID-19 remains at the vanguard impacting everyone’s lives, I’m honored to be a part of a team that is passionate in developing a novel platform drug that will improve people’s lives worldwide and provide a much-needed solution to our most vulnerable patients,” Hoffman said in the release.