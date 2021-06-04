X2F hires director of technology

LOVELAND — Extrude To Fill LLC, a Loveland plastic parts manufacturing technology company that styles itself X2F, has hired plastics industry veteran Ken Jacob to serve as director of technology.

Jacob was most recently global manager of master solutions at Mold-Masters Ltd.

His appointment “will accelerate X2F’s growth trajectory and enable the team to continue meeting its customer needs across a range of applications,” according to a company news release.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Ken’s caliber with deep technical experience and leadership qualities,” X2F founder Rick Fitzpatrick said in the release. “He will be an invaluable part of our team, helping us manage and direct our technical resources through an exciting period of growth.”

