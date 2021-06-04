Tecomet begins operations in new facility

BOULDER — Tecomet Inc., a provider of design and development services and precision manufacturing for original equipment manufacturers in the medical device, aerospace and defense industries, has opened its new location at 6265 Gunbarrel Road in Boulder.

The new facility is twice the size of its previous manufacturing space. It will focus exclusively on ISO-certified medical devices and will grow its employment base by about 25% by year’s end, the company said in a statement. Upon opening, the company had 96 employees.

“We are expanding to grow our business with our global customer base, as well as increase our footprint with other medical-device customers in Boulder,” John Malter, general manager of the Tecomet Boulder site, said in a written statement. “Proximity means being able to provide deliveries within minutes, as well as allowing us to develop deeper understanding and adapt to their changing needs, to make us stronger together.”

Products manufactured by Tecomet in Boulder include devices used in minimally invasive, computer assisted, and robotic surgeries. The new location allowed Tecomet to add 25 machines to its current 62, which include mills, lathes, Swiss turning machines and robotic automation equipment — all high-precision computer numerical control equipment requiring expertise and skill to operate.

Victor Swint, Tecomet CEO, sees the expansion as an improvement to meet future demand from customers and the patients that rely on them. “Tecomet is a company our customers and their patients can count on. While elective surgeries have been down during the COVID-19 epidemic, the number of patients who need these life-changing products continues to grow. When hospitals and surgeons are cleared to help these patients, demand for these products is expected to dramatically increase — and we will be ready with the precision-quality products they need.”

