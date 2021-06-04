Insider Trades: Urban-gro execs receive stocks awards

Editor’s note: This week, BizWest is launching Insider Trades, a weekly recap of securities transactions by local public company executives.

Welcome to Insider Trades, BizWest’s roundup of securities transactions by public company executives in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.

BizWest reports insider trading by executives at companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss anything? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

At Broomfield-based agricultural engineering company Urban-gro Inc. (NYSE: UGRO), multiple executives received stock awards last week. CEO Bradley Nattrass received 28,754 shares, bringing his total ownership to 9.6 million. President and chief operating officer Jim Dennedy received all of the 75,593 shares he currently holds. Chief finance officer Richard Akright received 12,380 shares to bring his total to 71,547.

