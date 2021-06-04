Insider Trades: Urban-gro execs receive stocks awards

Editor’s note: This week, BizWest is launching Insider Trades, a weekly recap of securities transactions by local public company executives.
Welcome to Insider Trades, BizWest’s roundup of securities transactions by public company executives in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
BizWest reports insider trading by executives at companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss anything? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
- At Broomfield-based agricultural engineering company Urban-gro Inc. (NYSE: UGRO), multiple executives received stock awards last week. CEO Bradley Nattrass received 28,754 shares, bringing his total ownership to 9.6 million. President and chief operating officer Jim Dennedy received all of the 75,593 shares he currently holds. Chief finance officer Richard Akright received 12,380 shares to bring his total to 71,547.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
Editor’s note: This week, BizWest is launching Insider Trades, a weekly recap of securities transactions by local public company executives.
Welcome to Insider Trades, BizWest’s roundup of securities transactions by public company executives in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley.
BizWest reports insider trading by executives at companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss anything? Email us at news@bizwest.com.
- At Broomfield-based agricultural engineering company Urban-gro Inc. (NYSE: UGRO), multiple executives received stock awards last week. CEO Bradley Nattrass received 28,754 shares, bringing his total ownership to 9.6 million. President and chief operating officer Jim Dennedy received all of the 75,593 shares he currently holds. Chief finance officer Richard Akright received 12,380 shares to bring his total to 71,547.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.