CrossFit Games coming live to CBS in August

BOULDER — The 2021 NoBull CrossFit Games is returning to live competition this year in Madison, Wisconsin, and the finals will air on CBS on Aug. 1.
Earlier events will stream at games.crossfit.com and on CrossFit’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels.
“The amazing thing about the CrossFit Games is the connection between the world-class athletes performing superhuman feats of fitness and the millions of people setting their own achievable goals in CrossFit boxes around the world,” Crossfit general manager of sport Dave Castro said in a prepared statement. “The top Games athletes all started out in a small gym somewhere, and this event allows every aspiring athlete – at every age and every level – to see parts of their own personal journey reflected on the field in Madison.”
CrossFit is headquartered in Boulder, having moved late last year from California.
Eric Roza, a former technology CEO and the owner of the CrossFit Sanitas gym in Boulder, bought the CrossFit brand in 2020.
