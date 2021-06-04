Atlanta firm buys luxury apartment complex in Johnstown for $71M

JOHNSTOWN — A 254-unit luxury apartment complex in the 2534 development sold this week, real estate brokerage CBRE Capital Markets said in a news release.
The complex, Gateway at 2534, is located at the southeast corner of the interchange of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.
According to Larimer County property records, the sale closed Tuesday for $71 million, or $279,528 per unit.
CBRE brokers Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matthew Barnett and Jake Young represented the seller, New-York-based Abacus Capital Group.
According to Larimer County property records, the buyer was Ronald Reagan CO Partners LLC. Its registered address is the same as the headquarters of the Atlanta-based international multifamily investment company Cortland.
Abacus Capital Group had bought the complex for $58.2 million in 2016 from Spanos Corp.
This is the second sale for more than $70 million of an apartment complex in 2534 this year. In March, the 236-unit Rise at 2534 was purchased for $70.2 million by a firm in New York.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
JOHNSTOWN — A 254-unit luxury apartment complex in the 2534 development sold this week, real estate brokerage CBRE Capital Markets said in a news release.
The complex, Gateway at 2534, is located at the southeast corner of the interchange of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34.
According to Larimer County property records, the sale closed Tuesday for $71 million, or $279,528 per unit.
CBRE brokers Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matthew Barnett and Jake Young represented the seller, New-York-based Abacus Capital Group.
According to Larimer County property records, the buyer was Ronald Reagan CO Partners LLC. Its registered address is the same as the headquarters of the Atlanta-based international multifamily investment company Cortland.
Abacus Capital Group had bought the complex for $58.2 million in 2016 from Spanos Corp.
This is the second sale for more than $70 million of an apartment complex in 2534 this year. In March, the 236-unit Rise at 2534 was purchased for $70.2 million by a firm in New York.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.