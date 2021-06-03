Samuel Adams, New Belgium partner on Love Conquers Ale in honor of Pride

FORT COLLINS — New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. is partnering with iconic Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM) brand Samuel Adams to co-produce a new brew called Love Conquers Ale to support LGBTQ causes.
The Love Conquers Ale line uses Samuel Adams’ hallmark Pride beer recipe, according to a news release.
The companies will donate 100% of the purchase price of the co-brewed Love Conquers Ale directly to advocacy organization GLAAD.
The beer is available for purchase all month at New Belgium’s Fort Collins and Denver taprooms.
“Beer is universal, represented across countries, cultures, and people. Our ongoing work is to make sure that beer represents and celebrates everyone, both inside and outside our industry,” New Belgium diversity, equity and inclusion specialist Patrice Palmer said in a prepared statement. “New Belgium was the first craft brewery recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, and our ‘Brewed for All’ mentality informs our efforts to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. We’re happy to join Samuel Adams in co-brewing Love Conquers Ale this year to support GLAAD’s important work to increase awareness, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community all year round.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. is partnering with iconic Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM) brand Samuel Adams to co-produce a new brew called Love Conquers Ale to support LGBTQ causes.
The Love Conquers Ale line uses Samuel Adams’ hallmark Pride beer recipe, according to a news release.
The companies will donate 100% of the purchase price of the co-brewed Love Conquers Ale directly to advocacy organization GLAAD.
The beer is available for purchase all month at New Belgium’s Fort Collins and Denver taprooms.
“Beer is universal, represented across countries, cultures, and people. Our ongoing work is to make sure that beer represents and celebrates everyone, both inside and outside our industry,” New Belgium diversity, equity and inclusion specialist Patrice Palmer said in a prepared statement. “New Belgium was the first craft brewery recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, and our ‘Brewed for All’ mentality informs our efforts to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. We’re happy to join Samuel Adams in co-brewing Love Conquers Ale this year to support GLAAD’s important work to increase awareness, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community all year round.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.