Samuel Adams, New Belgium partner on Love Conquers Ale in honor of Pride

FORT COLLINS — New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc. is partnering with iconic Boston Beer Co. (NYSE: SAM) brand Samuel Adams to co-produce a new brew called Love Conquers Ale to support LGBTQ causes.

The Love Conquers Ale line uses Samuel Adams’ hallmark Pride beer recipe, according to a news release.

New Belgium and Samuel Adams are jointly selling Love Conquers Ale. Courtesy New Belgium.

The companies will donate 100% of the purchase price of the co-brewed Love Conquers Ale directly to advocacy organization GLAAD.

The beer is available for purchase all month at New Belgium’s Fort Collins and Denver taprooms.

“Beer is universal, represented across countries, cultures, and people. Our ongoing work is to make sure that beer represents and celebrates everyone, both inside and outside our industry,” New Belgium diversity, equity and inclusion specialist Patrice Palmer said in a prepared statement. “New Belgium was the first craft brewery recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, and our ‘Brewed for All’ mentality informs our efforts to support and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. We’re happy to join Samuel Adams in co-brewing Love Conquers Ale this year to support GLAAD’s important work to increase awareness, visibility, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community all year round.”

