New service catalogs CBD regulations in the 50 states

LOVELAND — Two regulatory experts in the CBD industry have created an online tool to help companies in the industry understand the regulatory landscape for CBD in every state.
Cannabis regulatory expert Laura Eder and Wendi Young, president of Triverity Laboratories LLC, researched and interpreted regulations in each of the 50 states for CBD products. The result is Cannabinoid Regulations, a subscription-based service designed for small- and mid-sized CBD companies that want to be compliant but don’t have the resources to hire a full-time regulatory professional.
“Reading and interpreting regulations from each state takes time that a lot of companies just don’t have,” Young said in a written statement announcing the new directory. “The regulations for CBD products vary significantly from state to state and can be contradictory. This makes it challenging for CBD product manufacturers. Cannabinoid Regulations has done the work for you with expert evaluation and actionable summaries.”
The online resource also provides appendices on testing and labeling to guide CBD product manufacturers in becoming and remaining compliant. Subscribers receive quarterly updates to ensure the information reflects the constantly changing regulations.
“We are passionate about providing small CBD companies with the same level of regulatory expertise as the big companies,” said Eder. “Until FDA creates a strong regulatory framework, it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to keep our industry safe, trustworthy, and successful.”
Although the 2018 Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, the FDA has yet to create a regulatory framework for hemp-derived CBD products. This has resulted in a patchwork of state regulations.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
