Elevations elects, re-elects members to its board

BOULDER — Two members of the Elevations Credit Union’s board of directors were re-elected at the organization’s annual meeting, and a third member joined them in serving new three-year terms.

Don Cheyne and Nancy Herbert were re-elected. Garry Woods was newly elected. All are local business leaders.

“We are so honored that Don and Nancy are continuing their service at Elevations and are pleased to welcome Garry to his first term on the board,” Kate Brown, Elevations’ board chair, said in a written statement. “Each of these local leaders brings unique expertise in business, governance and board involvement to their role. We’re lucky to have their support in making Elevations a top Colorado credit union and a leader in the communities we serve.”

Cheyne joined the Elevations Board in 2011 following its merger with St. Vrain Valley Credit Union, where he had served as a board member for three years. Following re-election, Cheyne will continue to serve as the vice chair of the board and chair of the audit and risk committee. Cheyne spent most of his career in manufacturing management before selling his Longmont-based plastic injection molding business. He is now a manufacturing business consultant.

Herbert has been a member of the Elevations board since 2011 and served as chair from 2017 to 2019. She serves as a member of the governance and nominating committee. On top of Herbert’s career as the CEO and founder of Boardroom Sage LLC, a coaching and consulting business with a focus on board governance, Herbert has extensive experience as a member of various boards, as a school district administrator and as a municipal elected official. She is certified as a Credit Union Board Director from the Governance Leadership Institute and in Women’s Leadership Development from Oxford University.

Garry Woods was appointed in August 2020 before being elected in April 2021. Woods joins Cheyne on the board’s audit and risk committee. Woods is a partner and executive director of governance, risk and compliance and privacy services at Richey May and Co., a growing audit, tax and business assurance company. Throughout his career, Woods has served in leadership roles and consulted with public sector, not-for-profit and voluntary organizations – mostly in the Fortune 300 category.

