Crocs and Diplo partner on celeb sandal, clog line

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is collaborating with electronic music DJ Diplo on a line of new clogs and sandals.

The Diplo X Crocs will debut Wednesday evening at a Diplo concert streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel and will be available for purchase next week.

The Diplo collaboration marks the first time a celebrity has designed a signature line of Crocs sandals. Courtesy Crocs.

“At Crocs, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey,” Crocs chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley said in a prepared statement. “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”

While other musicians such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone also have signature clog lines, the Diplo collaboration marks the first time a celebrity has designed a signature line of Crocs sandals.

