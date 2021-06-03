Crocs and Diplo partner on celeb sandal, clog line

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is collaborating with electronic music DJ Diplo on a line of new clogs and sandals.
The Diplo X Crocs will debut Wednesday evening at a Diplo concert streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel and will be available for purchase next week.
“At Crocs, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey,” Crocs chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley said in a prepared statement. “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”
While other musicians such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone also have signature clog lines, the Diplo collaboration marks the first time a celebrity has designed a signature line of Crocs sandals.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is collaborating with electronic music DJ Diplo on a line of new clogs and sandals.
The Diplo X Crocs will debut Wednesday evening at a Diplo concert streamed on Mad Decent’s Twitch channel and will be available for purchase next week.
“At Crocs, we’re focused on creating engaging experiences that bring fans along for the journey,” Crocs chief marketing officer Heidi Cooley said in a prepared statement. “Working with a genuine brand fan in Diplo inspired a new level of creativity, including the first-ever celebrity take on the Classic Crocs Sandal with glowing Jibbitz charms that will help fans stand out even in the dark.”
While other musicians such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone also have signature clog lines, the Diplo collaboration marks the first time a celebrity has designed a signature line of Crocs sandals.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.