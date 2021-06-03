Coalfire absorbs app security firm

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems Inc., a Westminster cybersecurity firm, has acquired San Antonio, Texas-based application security technology company Denim Group, Coalfire’s second such deal since April.

Denim is the developer of ThreadFix, an application security orchestration and correlation platform. The company also provides consulting services.

“Agile development methods are rapidly changing time to market expectations and increasing frequency of release cycles, yet clients are challenged by how to rationalize the volume of application and cloud vulnerabilities generated from disparate testing tools,” Coalfire chief operating officer Mark Carney said in a company news release. “Our approach leverages advanced consulting services combined with the ThreadFix platform to ensure vulnerabilities are managed and prioritized efficiently, reducing time to remediation by 40%.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In April, Coalfire bought Maryland-based penetration testing management platform Neuralys Corp. for an undisclosed sum.

Coalfire itself was acquired in 2019 when private equity firms The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) and The Chertoff Group sold the company to London private equity player Apax Partners LLP.

An influx of private equity funding into the cybersecurity realm is ramping up mergers and acquisitions, with more than 40 such deals occurring this March alone, according to trade publication CSO.

