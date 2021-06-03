Charlotte’s Web, CU conducting CBD sleep, anxiety study

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) and the University of Colorado’s Research and Education Addressing Cannabis and Health Center, or REACH, are collaborating on a preclinical CBD sleep and anxiety study.
CU researchers will use CW products to examine the impact of cannabidiol and cannabinol on anxiety and sleep quality, according to a company news release.
“There is a great need for properly controlled experimental studies that are designed to test the potential neural and physiological impacts of hemp derived phytocannabinoids. With support from CU REACH and Charlotte’s Web, our research will explore both the efficacy and mechanisms of how these substances can affect complex brain-mediated behavior, such as disturbed sleep,” project lead and CU professor Monika Fleshner said in a release.
