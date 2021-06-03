88K-square-foot industrial building in west Greeley sells for $8.5M

GREELEY — An 88,000-square-foot industrial flex and medical office building in west Greeley has sold for $8.5 million, brokerage Cushman & Wakefield said Thursday in a news release.

The building is located at 244 Dundee Ave. near the northwest corner of 71st Avenue and Fourth Street. About 37% of the facility is occupied by the Banner Health Corporate Center.

Cushman & Wakefield director Cole Herk and managing director Aki Palmer represented the seller, Florida-based EWE Warehouse Investments XL Ltd. According to Weld County property records, the buyer was Denver-based Novel Commercial Real Estate LLC.

About 55,680 square feet of space in the building is vacant. According to the news release, the new owner has two potential plans for that space: converting 42,000 square feet into warehouse space with 14,000 feet of office space; or splitting it into two units of approximately 25,000 square feet each.

