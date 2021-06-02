Waypoint brokers buy commercial building in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Brokers at Waypoint Cos. LLC commercial real estate have purchased a commercial building at 225 N. Lemay Ave. in Fort Collins. The 15,750-square-foot property sold for $2.4 million.

Steve Kawulok with SVN |Denver Commercial represented seller K-Venture Properties LLC. Nick Norton of Waypoint represented the buyers, who organized under the entity 225 N. Lemay LLC to buy the property. K-Venture Properties is an entity registered to Steve Kawulok.

The property is a six-tenant flex building east of downtown Fort Collins. K-Venture developed the building in 1995 and operated it until it was sold. It was valued by the county at $1.7 million.

Tenants include Snowbank Brewery, Paws ‘n Claws Veterinary Clinic, Roth Medical, Encore Electric, Fitness 44 Training and Luminis Creo animation group.

