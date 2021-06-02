‘Taste of Windsor’ scheduled for July 15

WINDSOR — The Taste of Windsor, which showcases Northern Colorado restaurants, food trucks, caterers and local businesses that add to the “flavor” of the Windsor community, will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15, at Boardwalk Park, 100 N. Fifth St.
The event is part of the Windsor Summer Concert Series and is free and open to the public; almost 3,000 people attended the 2019 event. Spots can be reserved by visiting events.greeleytribune.com/taste-of-windsor. For more information, contact Lindsay Haines at 970-392-5637 or lhaines@greeleytribune.com.
