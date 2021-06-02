New Ziggi’s franchise to open in Frederick

FREDERICK – Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC has opened a new drive-through coffee shop in Frederick, just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado Highway 52.
The shop, which opened June 1, will have its grand opening June 12.
The shop, which opened June 1, will have its grand opening June 12.
The drive-through is owned by Colorado residents Holly and Gabe Ragsdale and Holly’s parents, Brad and Barb Pfiefer. They signed a multi-unit agreement to open three locations, with the 3450 Colorado Highway 52 location the first.
