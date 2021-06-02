New Ziggi’s franchise to open in Frederick

FREDERICK – Ziggi’s Coffee Franchise LLC has opened a new drive-through coffee shop in Frederick, just west of Interstate 25 on Colorado Highway 52.

The shop, which opened June 1, will have its grand opening June 12.

The drive-through is owned by Colorado residents Holly and Gabe Ragsdale and Holly’s parents, Brad and Barb Pfiefer. They signed a multi-unit agreement to open three locations, with the 3450 Colorado Highway 52 location the first.

