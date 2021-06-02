Lightning eMotors chief procurement officer resigns

LOVELAND — Stephen Isvan, chief procurement officer for Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), has resigned, according to a notice filed Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Isvan’s resignation was effective May 27, according to the filing.
Isvan spent less than three months at the electric-vehicle manufacturer, having been hired in March. He had been brought in to manage all of the company’s purchasing and supply chains.
His resignation comes a month after Lightning went public by completing its merger with the special-purpose acquisition company GigCapital3.
Representatives for Lightning eMotors did not respond to requests for comment.
