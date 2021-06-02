Downtown projects win Governor’s Awards

DENVER — Three downtown projects and one individual in the region have won awards in the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence.

The award program was initiated in 2003 to recognize projects and individuals “that demonstrate creativity in the face of challenges, unlikely and enduring partnerships and dedication to community to further downtown initiatives,” according to a press release announcing the winners.

Honorees from the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado include:

• The Apartments at Maddie, a three-building development in downtown Greeley, was recognized in the Best of Projects category, along with a Downtown Improvements Project in Steamboat Springs. The Apartments at Maddie includes 221 units in three buildings along Eighth Avenue and was developed by Richmark Cos. LLC.

• All for Fall, a program of the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority, won a Best of Partnership award, along with ManitouMade.com, Manitou Springs.

• Main Street Closure for Expanded Outdoor Dining in Louisville won in the Best of Pandemic Response — Outdoor Expansion category, along with Weekends on Main in Littleton.

• Terri Takata-Smith, vice president of marketing and communications for the Downtown Boulder Partnership, was recognized with a Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year award.

“In a year of uncertainty, chaos, and trauma, Terri Takata-Smith has exemplified leadership and provided a sense of calm, stability, and thoughtful support for Downtown Boulder, downtown business, our partners, and the whole DCI community,” according to a press release from Downtown Colorado Inc. announcing the awards. “ It is among my greatest privileges to learn from Terri and to witness firsthand her focused dedication and her unrelenting professionalism, which is as rare as it is inspiring.”

Other winners around the state:

Best of Place: Neon Alley, Pueblo.

Best of Planning: Englewood Downtown Plan, Englewood; East and East Central Area Plans, City and County of Denver Neighborhood Planning Initiative.

Best of Events: ArtWalk: Murder on Broadway, Eagle; Virtual First Friday, Colorado Springs.

Best of Pandemic Response — Partnership: Glenwood Springs Pandemic Response, Glenwood Springs; Jefferson County and Municipality COVID Response, Jefferson County.

Best of Pandemic Response — Financial Aid: RiNo Art District Pandemic Response Initiatives, Denver.

People’s Choice Award: Tipi the Town, Montrose; Streetscape Public Realm Masterplans, Denver.

Colorful Colorado Award: Telluride Town Council and staff.

Additional Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year winners:

• Bill Shrum, assistant town manager, town of Eagle.

• Rod Slyhoff, president and CEO, Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

