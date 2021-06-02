Downtown Greeley Dutch Bros moving along

GREELEY — Greeley could soon have its second store of the popular drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros after a proposal to build one downtown was approved during a design review last month.
The coffee shop would be located at 1227 Eighth Ave. It would be a 919-square-foot building with the drive-through entrance located off of 13th Street and a walk-up window facing Eighth Avenue. The shop would have no indoor seating and minimal outdoor seating.
The land for the proposed project is occupied by two commercial office buildings totaling 7,740 square feet. Plans call for those buildings to be demolished. According to planning documents, Greeley developer Richmark Cos. purchased the land for $373,000 in 2014. It is not clear whether Richmark will own or operate the coffee shop. Representatives from Richmark, Dutch Bros and the Greeley Planning Commission did not respond to requests for comment.
This would be the second Dutch Bros coffee shop in Greeley. The chain also operates three in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Windsor and one in Longmont.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — Greeley could soon have its second store of the popular drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros after a proposal to build one downtown was approved during a design review last month.
The coffee shop would be located at 1227 Eighth Ave. It would be a 919-square-foot building with the drive-through entrance located off of 13th Street and a walk-up window facing Eighth Avenue. The shop would have no indoor seating and minimal outdoor seating.
The land for the proposed project is occupied by two commercial office buildings totaling 7,740 square feet. Plans call for those buildings to be demolished. According to planning documents, Greeley developer Richmark Cos. purchased the land for $373,000 in 2014. It is not clear whether Richmark will own or operate the coffee shop. Representatives from Richmark, Dutch Bros and the Greeley Planning Commission did not respond to requests for comment.
This would be the second Dutch Bros coffee shop in Greeley. The chain also operates three in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Windsor and one in Longmont.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.