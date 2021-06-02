Downtown Greeley Dutch Bros moving along

GREELEY — Greeley could soon have its second store of the popular drive-through coffee chain Dutch Bros after a proposal to build one downtown was approved during a design review last month.

The coffee shop would be located at 1227 Eighth Ave. It would be a 919-square-foot building with the drive-through entrance located off of 13th Street and a walk-up window facing Eighth Avenue. The shop would have no indoor seating and minimal outdoor seating.

A second Dutch Bros location is planned for downtown Greeley. Courtesy Greeley planning documents.

The land for the proposed project is occupied by two commercial office buildings totaling 7,740 square feet. Plans call for those buildings to be demolished. According to planning documents, Greeley developer Richmark Cos. purchased the land for $373,000 in 2014. It is not clear whether Richmark will own or operate the coffee shop. Representatives from Richmark, Dutch Bros and the Greeley Planning Commission did not respond to requests for comment.

This would be the second Dutch Bros coffee shop in Greeley. The chain also operates three in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Windsor and one in Longmont.

