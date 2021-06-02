Denver Metro Chamber CEO will step down

DENVER — Denver Metro Chamber CEO Kelly Brough plans to step down in September after 12 years leading the organization.
Brough is the first female CEO in the organization’s 153-year history.
“What this job showed me again and again is that we are not only stronger together; we are smarter together,” Brough said in a prepared statement. “It’s time for somebody who can see challenges and opportunities with fresh eyes to lead the work. I know that with your support and commitment, we will continue to accomplish great things together.”
The Denver Metro Chamber’s board of directors will immediately begin a search for Brough’s successor, according to a news release.
