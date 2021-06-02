Bohemian Foundation changes grant-making process

FORT COLLINS — The Bohemian Foundation based in Fort Collins will change its grantmaking programs starting in August. Gone will be the Pharos Fund that supported nonprofits and Muse, which focused on building community through music.

In a statement, the foundation said that the Bohemian Fund will take their place. The new fund will provide awards of up to $30,000 to eligible nonprofit organizations and governmental units within the Poudre School District boundaries.

The new fund will support three areas, the foundation said:

Ensuring all youth thrive.

Promoting economic stability and mobility.

Cultivating a vibrant, engaged, connected and resilient community.

“It [the new fund] unites our work through these three shared goals and through a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging,” the organization said on its website. “Through Bohemian Fund grants, we support applicants who are also working to make a meaningful impact in these areas. This fund sharpens the foundation’s focus on these areas and brings our love of popular music to the surface. Music builds community. It unites us, inspires us and changes us. We believe that many approaches, including popular music and popular culture, can all play important roles as we journey together on a path toward equity.”

“Bohemian Foundation is committed to investing in change and investing in organizations that make change. The fund supports organizations that value diversity and inclusion, foster belonging and strive to advance equity. … We believe that by working together over time, we will move toward equity and a community where everyone belongs,” the organization said.

Information about how to apply for grants will be available in July, the foundation said. Awards will be distributed twice each year.

