Union: 2 shifts at JBS’ Greeley plant cancelled after cyberattack

GREELEY — Two shift’s at JBS USA Inc.’s Greeley meat processing plant were cancelled Tuesday after the agribusiness giant was allegedly hit with cyberattacks over the Memorial Day Weekend, a United Food & Commercial Workers Local 7 spokesman told BizWest Tuesday.
The shift cancellations are estimated to have impacted nearly 3,000 workers.
The union had no additional information to provide as of Tuesday afternoon, and JBS has provided little insight into the specific impacts of the attack.
After the breach was discovered Sunday, “the company took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company’s global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation,” JBS said in a statement Monday. “The company’s backup servers were not affected, and it is actively working with an incident response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.”
According to a Bloomberg report, the attack and its related slaughterhouse shutdowns wiped out almost a fifth of the United States’ beef production.
