Outside launches new member category to provide access to content

BOULDER — Outside Inc., the publisher of Outside magazine and numerous other active lifestyle titles and events, has created a new membership category called Outside+, effective today.

The membership will provide participants with access to all of the Outside brands in a single offering.

Following a series of acquisitions, Outside has aggregated its active lifestyle resources into a single platform that includes its content, training plans, adventure sports experiences, videos and events.

“At Outside, we fundamentally believe the world is a better place if more people are active,” Robin Thurston, Outside CEO, said in a statement. “An active lifestyle is heavily reliant on digital tools and 24/7 data tracking at all stages — from sleep and workouts to content and nutrition. Outside+ fuels healthy life pursuits by putting active lifestyle participants at the core of the experience.”

Outside owns more than 36 brands, including 20 active and healthy lifestyle publications. During registration, users select activities, interests, and brands to form their own feed of content. Over time, an algorithm creates a more personalized membership based upon user activity and behavior.

In addition to access to multiple publications, participants will soon have access to content from Outside TV, Outside Online and gear recommendations, training regimens and recipes. Membership will also include discounted access to film tours, cycling events, and access to behind the scenes coverage of world events such as the Tour de France.

Outside+, will sell for $99 per year.

