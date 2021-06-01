Native Roots, Front Range Bioscience team on tissue culture program

BOULDER — Front Range Biosciences Inc., an agricultural biotech company focused on high-value crops such as cannabis, and Native Roots Cannabis Co., a dispensary chain with Boulder Valley locations in Longmont and Boulder, are partnering to launch a new cannabis tissue culture program at Native Roots’ flagship location in Denver.
The program, which FRB says is the first of its kind in Colorado, is aimed at helping Native Roots increase yields, ensure consistency and protect against pathogens.
“Cultivators have always known how important clean, healthy, and productive genetics are for delivering quality in cannabis end-products, but haven’t had access to the technology to achieve that goal. Tissue culture and clean stock programs solve that problem, giving producers an advantage in an increasingly competitive landscape for consumer cannabis products,” FRB COE Jonathan Vaught said in a prepared statement. “Native Roots has been a market-leading cannabis company in Colorado and nationally. We’re proud they chose our technology platform to help them improve the consumer experience and reach their business goals.”
