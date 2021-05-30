Home » Industry News » Manufacturing



Northern Colorado manufacturers resume in-person show

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership will return its NOCOM Manufacturing & Trade Show to an in-person event Sept. 23 at the Ranch on the Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland.

Registration for the show opens today, June 1

The annual show typically features about 70 exhibitors and a full day of networking and presentations.

The registration fee for the event is $15; students are admitted free.

