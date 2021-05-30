Northern Colorado manufacturers resume in-person show

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership will return its NOCOM Manufacturing & Trade Show to an in-person event Sept. 23 at the Ranch on the Larimer County Fairgrounds in Loveland.

Registration for the show opens today, June 1.

The annual show typically features about 70 exhibitors and a full day of networking and presentations.

The registration fee for the event is $15; students are admitted free.

