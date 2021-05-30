Greeley names new public works director

GREELEY — The city of Greeley has named Paul Trombino III to be its next public works director.
Trombino is formerly the director of Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management operation, the state’s chief operating officer and also previously served as director of the state’s Department of Transportation.
“Mr. Trombino’s extensive public service and leadership experience along with a successful track record make him an ideal fit for the position,” city manager Roy Otto said in the written announcement. “I’m pleased to welcome him to the city’s executive team.”
For the past year, Trombino oversaw Iowa’s emergency management functions in a governor-appointed role. His focus included responding to floods, the pandemic and a severe windstorm last August that will become Iowa’s costliest natural disaster. As Iowa’s chief operating officer, he also led business initiatives to improve collaboration and productivity.
Trombino previously served as president of an engineering consulting company after more than five years of leading Iowa’s Department of Transportation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison.
“I am excited to join the city of Greeley team, and specifically, public works, at this transformational time of city growth. I look forward to delivering operational excellence each day for Greeley residents and businesses,” Trombino said. His first day with the city will be June 14.
Trombino replaces Joel Hemesath, who transitioned into a new role with the city as deputy director to allow him more time to devote to core operations, including capital and construction projects.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — The city of Greeley has named Paul Trombino III to be its next public works director.
Trombino is formerly the director of Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management operation, the state’s chief operating officer and also previously served as director of the state’s Department of Transportation.
“Mr. Trombino’s extensive public service and leadership experience along with a successful track record make him an ideal fit for the position,” city manager Roy Otto said in the written announcement. “I’m pleased to welcome him to the city’s executive team.”
For the past year, Trombino oversaw Iowa’s emergency management functions in a governor-appointed role. His focus included responding to floods, the pandemic and a severe windstorm last August that will become Iowa’s costliest natural disaster. As Iowa’s chief operating officer, he also led business initiatives to improve collaboration and productivity.
Trombino previously served as president of an engineering consulting company after more than five years of leading Iowa’s Department of Transportation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison.
“I am excited to join the city of Greeley team, and specifically, public works, at this transformational time of city growth. I look forward to delivering operational excellence each day for Greeley residents and businesses,” Trombino said. His first day with the city…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.