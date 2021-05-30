Greeley names new public works director

GREELEY — The city of Greeley has named Paul Trombino III to be its next public works director.

Trombino is formerly the director of Iowa’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management operation, the state’s chief operating officer and also previously served as director of the state’s Department of Transportation.

Paul Trombino III. Courtesy city of Greeley.

“Mr. Trombino’s extensive public service and leadership experience along with a successful track record make him an ideal fit for the position,” city manager Roy Otto said in the written announcement. “I’m pleased to welcome him to the city’s executive team.”

For the past year, Trombino oversaw Iowa’s emergency management functions in a governor-appointed role. His focus included responding to floods, the pandemic and a severe windstorm last August that will become Iowa’s costliest natural disaster. As Iowa’s chief operating officer, he also led business initiatives to improve collaboration and productivity.

Trombino previously served as president of an engineering consulting company after more than five years of leading Iowa’s Department of Transportation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in economics from UW-Madison.

“I am excited to join the city of Greeley team, and specifically, public works, at this transformational time of city growth. I look forward to delivering operational excellence each day for Greeley residents and businesses,” Trombino said. His first day with the city will be June 14.

Trombino replaces Joel Hemesath, who transitioned into a new role with the city as deputy director to allow him more time to devote to core operations, including capital and construction projects.

