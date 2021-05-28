CU engineering team takes first in Solar District Cup Competition

BOULDER — A team of University of Colorado engineering students took top prize at the Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition, organized by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a CU blog post.
“The goal was to build an economically feasible set of solar photovoltaics, also known as solar-PV installations, for a campus or urban district,” the post said.
Twenty-eight teams from 29 different universities participated in the contest, which was judged by a panel of industry and Department of Energy experts.
The CU team was made up of Eli Hinerfeld, Jeff Jones, Ben Kite, Devin Lindsey, Hannah Livingston, Drew Martin, Darin Meeker, Avery Ostrand, Emily Trautwein and Jiselle Ye.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — A team of University of Colorado engineering students took top prize at the Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition, organized by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a CU blog post.
“The goal was to build an economically feasible set of solar photovoltaics, also known as solar-PV installations, for a campus or urban district,” the post said.
Twenty-eight teams from 29 different universities participated in the contest, which was judged by a panel of industry and Department of Energy experts.
The CU team was made up of Eli Hinerfeld, Jeff Jones, Ben Kite, Devin Lindsey, Hannah Livingston, Drew Martin, Darin Meeker, Avery Ostrand, Emily Trautwein and Jiselle Ye.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.