Elevations opening new credit union branch in FoCo, moving another

FORT COLLINS — Elevations Credit Union is opening a new branch in Fort Collins, its third in the city.

The 3,000-square-foot, full-service branch is opening Friday at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Mathews Street in downtown Fort Collins, across the street from the Elizabeth Hotel.

“We are excited to open our doors on Mountain Avenue in such a vibrant part of the city,” said Fort Collins Branch Manager Alex Dutton. “This expansion in Fort Collins allows us to also expand on our passion for great service and steadfast commitment to the local community. We look forward to increasing our financial wellness and solutions offerings to Northern Colorado.”

Elevations will also move its Harmony Road branch from 1526 E. Harmony to 2510 E. Harmony. The Harmony move will be mid- to late June.

