CBD workers make history by joining union

LONGMONT — Workers at Nature’s Root Labs LLC, a CBD company in Longmont, have agreed to join the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

The agreement “marks a first of its kind, across-the-board unionized CBD joint venture that sets a precedent for even more workers in the industry to unionize,” according to a UFCW news release.

The union represents 22,000 Colorado workers in food and retail jobs.

“Job security is important, especially during a pandemic,” Nature’s Root Labs employee Ataya Arreguin said in a statement. “I have two kids and throughout the past year I have been worried about losing my job because of the pandemic. Now that we have a union, I feel even more confident that these jobs are secure and that they can become a great career that help us build a better life for us and our families.”

