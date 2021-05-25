NoCo eWomenNetwork gets new leader

FORT COLLINS — Julie Ulstrup has been appointed the new managing director at the Northern Colorado chapter of eWomenNetwork, a group that helps “area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions,” according to a news release.

“Growing a profitable business, creating international award winning photographs, and speaking on the TEDx stage were all possible during the pandemic because of the support of incredible people around me,” she said in a prepared statement. “My vision is to gather a community of like-minded women who are passionate about growing personally and professionally to become the best version of themselves, while elevating each other. eWomenNetwork provides an incredible opportunity to build relationships and rise together. I am thrilled to serve as the managing director in Northern Colorado to create a vision of what is possible. I believe empowered women change the world. It is with gratitude that I step into this role.”

