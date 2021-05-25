NoCo eWomenNetwork gets new leader

FORT COLLINS — Julie Ulstrup has been appointed the new managing director at the Northern Colorado chapter of eWomenNetwork, a group that helps “area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions,” according to a news release.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents Mercury 100
Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!
“Growing a profitable business, creating international award winning photographs, and speaking on the TEDx stage were all possible during the pandemic because of the support of incredible people around me,” she said in a prepared statement. “My vision is to gather a community of like-minded women who are passionate about growing personally and professionally to become the best version of themselves, while elevating each other. eWomenNetwork provides an incredible opportunity to build relationships and rise together. I am thrilled to serve as the managing director in Northern Colorado to create a vision of what is possible. I believe empowered women change the world. It is with gratitude that I step into this role.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Julie Ulstrup has been appointed the new managing director at the Northern Colorado chapter of eWomenNetwork, a group that helps “area women in building business relationships and finding new ways to turn networking interactions into new clients and increased sales transactions,” according to a news release.
“Growing a profitable business, creating international award winning photographs, and speaking on the TEDx stage were all possible during the pandemic because of the support of incredible people around me,” she said in a prepared statement. “My vision is to gather a community of like-minded women who are passionate about growing personally and professionally to become the best version of themselves, while elevating each other. eWomenNetwork provides an incredible opportunity to build relationships and rise together. I am thrilled to serve as the managing director in Northern Colorado to create a vision of what is possible. I believe empowered women change the world. It is with gratitude that I step into this role.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.