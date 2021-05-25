Greeley P&Z approves Copper Platte apartment complex near mall

GREELEY — Greeley’s Planning and Zoning Commission gave its blessing for an eight-building apartment complex on the east side of the Greeley Mall, with all 224 units set to be income-restricted.

The commission unanimously approved the project, dubbed Copper Platte, at its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday.

The latest iteration of the development calls for all eight buildings to be four stories high, with units split between 64 one-bedroom units, 104 two-bedroom units, 40 three-bedroom units and 16 four-bedroom units. Residents would also have access to a clubhouse, pool and playground on site.

All of the units would be restricted to tenants earning 60% or less of the county’s median income, and rents are capped between $949 for a single-bedroom unit to $1,467 for a four-bedroom unit.

One speaker during the meeting expressed concern that traffic would be intensified on the cross-streets that lead into nearby neighborhoods.

City traffic engineer Dylan Belanger said a traffic study determined the new housing would contribute to a 10.1% increase in traffic, but Greeley itself would not be able to make any changes to the 17th Avenue/U.S. Highway 34 intersection because it is under the purview of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

BizWest reported plans for the project in February.

Spokane, Washington-based Inland Group is the developer of the project. The majority of the company’s portfolio is in Washington State, Idaho and Nevada, but it also operates senior homes in Lafayette, Loveland, Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and is in the process of opening a location in Aurora.

Inland intends to begin construction in October and begin move-ins at the first buildings by August 2022.

