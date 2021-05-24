Packaging supplier sues 1908 Brands, claiming $1.2M in non-payment

BOULDER — The packaging supplier for consumer-goods producer 1908 Brands Inc. is claiming that the Boulder company owes it more than $1.2 million in unpaid invoices.
In a complaint filed Friday in Boulder County District Court, Illinois-based Marquis XT LLC claims that 1908 signed a deal for a dedicated packing line last September for some of its products. Marquis claims that 1908 hasn’t paid all of its invoices on time and owes it just less than $1.22 million.
Marquis is asking for payment of the unpaid invoices and other damages to be determined by a jury trial.
1908 is the umbrella company for three brands: Boulder Clean disinfectants and detergents, sauce-maker Pasta Jay’s and barbecue sauce-maker Schultz’s Gourmet.
1908 Brands CEO Steve Savage said Marquis packages some of the Boulder Clean products, but declined to comment specifically on the litigation.
