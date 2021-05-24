Investor rep joins Brandzooka board

BOULDER — Brandzooka, a trade name registered to Assembly Media Networks Inc., has added Crawley Ventures Inc. vice president Martha Tracey to its board of directors as a board observer.

“Brandzooka is well-positioned for continued growth,” Tracey said in a Brandzooka news release. “It’s exciting to be a part of a Colorado company that’s playing a big part in empowering companies and agencies to take advantage of explosive growth in the digital advertising space. We’re eager to see what Brandzooka is going to be able to do, particularly given their recent impressive growth and the market trends that are at their back.”

Tracey also serves on the boards of directors of Crawley Petroleum Corp., CenterStone Technologies, Dalyte, Opera Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Venture Capital Association.

