Hotels continue slow improvement over pandemic year

Hotels in Colorado continued their slow slog back to normalcy in April as the state and nation began to move out from under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statewide, the hotel occupancy rate for April was 51.1%, up from 35.1% as the year began in January and well above April 2020, when the occupancy rate was 16.8%

April lodging numbers as reported by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association showed that Greeley remained at the top of the list of communities that BizWest tracks with an occupancy rate of 66.4% during April. The average room rate was $87.22 during the month.

Loveland hotels were occupied 58.1% of the time during April, with an average rate of $96.04.

Fort Collins hotels were closely behind Loveland at 56.5%, with an average rate of $97.93.

Boulder, Longmont and the U.S. Highway 36 corridor all filled hotel rooms in the mid-40% range, with Boulder at 46.4%, Longmont at 44.7% and the U.S. 36 corridor at 44.3%. Rates among those three geographic areas varied, with Boulder’s average room rate at $116.12, Longmont at $86.74 and the U.S. 36 corridor at $84.68.

Estes Park, still in April before its normal tourist season, filled 35.4% of its rooms at an average room rate of $155.96.

