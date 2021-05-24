CASA appoints director of development

FORT COLLINS — CASA of Larimer County, a local nonprofit agency serving children who have experienced abuse and neglect, has named a new development director, Margaret Bachrach.
“Our board of directors and staff are thrilled to have Margaret join the CASA of Larimer County team,” executive director Sabrina Stoker said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “We’re currently serving 70% of the abused and neglected children who need our services, and it is our goal to serve every child in need. As we strategically expand to meet this goal, Margaret’s expertise will be an asset to the organization.”
Bachrach has more than 20 years of experience and has worked for Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Larimer County, The Kempe Foundation, Judi’s House, and CASA of Adams and Broomfield counties.
“I am excited to be working for CASA of Larimer Country as the development director. While I have been fundraising in Denver, I am grateful to be back in my local community raising awareness and financial support for, what I believe, to be the most important and vital nonprofit serving children who have experienced abuse or neglect. I feel it’s our community’s responsibility to take care of our most vulnerable children. Right now, there are not enough volunteers or funding to serve every child in need of a CASA volunteer,” she said.
