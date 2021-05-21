Rosenberg’s grand opening in Boulder set for May 25

The new Rosenberg’s in Boulder is at 1262 College Ave. Courtesy From The Hip.

BOULDER — Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group LLC will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen location in Boulder on Tuesday, May 25.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents Mercury 100

Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open! Read More

Rosenberg’s Boulder location is at 1262 College Ave. It will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Boulder location is the first outside of the Denver area.

Bridge & Tunnel Restaurant Group LLC is run by Joshua Pollack, a University of Colorado graduate.

“Finally having the opportunity to open a Rosenberg’s on The Hill in Boulder feels like a homecoming,” Pollack said in a prepared statement. “Since I went to college and decided Colorado was where I wanted to settle down, I dreamt of bringing the kind of food people from back east crave, and are homesick for, to Boulder. The new location will fit right in with the Boulder lifestyle, and I’m beyond excited to see this project come to fruition.”