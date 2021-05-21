Pathways to break ground on expansion Tuesday

FORT COLLINS — Pathways Hospice, a provider of hospice, palliative care and grief and loss counseling in Northern Colorado, will break ground on its new inpatient care center Tuesday, May 25.

The stand-alone inpatient care center will provide hospice care in a homelike setting to patients needing hospital-level treatment. It will also further Pathways’ ability to work with colleges and universities to educate the next generation of health care professionals, including nurses, physicians, social workers, therapists and counselors, according to information that the hospice organization provided.

The groundbreaking will be at 10 a.m. May 25, with a reception opening and closing the ceremony. The site for the expansion of Pathways is on the Fort Collins campus, 305 Carpenter Road.

The expansion is being financed by an $8 million capital campaign led by Judy Calhoun, director of development.

The expansion comes as a result of population growth in Northern Colorado. “Demand for hospice beds continues to outstrip availability, and the population of those 65 and older in Larimer County alone will grow by 140% in the next 20 years,” the organization has said. In addition to the facility on Carpenter Road, Pathways manages six hospice beds at McKee Medical Center, which were full one out of every four days in 2020.