Funding Friday: Clovis on-demand stock sale, table-top RPG tech

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) started a $75 million on-demand stock sale on Tuesday, seeking to bolster its cash reserves as it continues on clinical trials for its already-approved lead drug Rubraca.

Last Gameboard Inc. reported raising $4.4 million out of its $4.7 million goal on Tuesday. The Boulder company is beginning to take pre-orders for a tablet-like device designed specifically for playing table-top games such as Dungeons and Dragons, along with being compatible with miniature figures often used in those games.

Other rounds this week (source: SEC)

May 21: Merlin Mobility Inc., Boulder, $618,000 raised out of $1 million goal.

May 19: Caliber UX Inc., Boulder, $2.99 million raised out of $3.26 million goal.May 17: BioLoomics Inc., Boulder, $575,000 target reached.