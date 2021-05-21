Customer-support software firm buys SnapEngage

BOULDER — Dallas-based customer-support software company TeamSupport LLC has acquired SnapEngage LLC, a chat software developer.

The companies will operate under the TeamSupport banner and SnapEngage will continue operating out of its Boulder and Berlin, Germany, offices, according to a TeamSupport news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We believe digital conversations are the future of customer engagement,” SnapEngage CEO Sofia Rossato said. “The SnapEngage integration with TeamSupport already supports seamless conversations from chat to helpdesk. Going forward, the combined technologies will deliver exceptional omnichannel chat, automation, helpdesk, and client success experiences.”