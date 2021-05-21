BizWest takes four awards at Colorado Press Association Contest

BizWest Media took home four awards at the 2020 Colorado Press Association Contest, including three first-place prizes for journalism and advertising efforts.

The contest judges looked at entries produced last year by news outlets across the state, and winners were announced during the association’s annual conference on Thursday.

The winners are listed below.

First Place- Best Advertising Special Section: Economic Profile & Market Facts produced by Sandy Powell, Ken Amundson, Chad Collins, Bernie Simon and Christopher Wood.

First Place- Best Public Service Project: Race & Business in the September 2020 print edition. Dan Mika, Lucas High, Christopher Wood, Jeff Thomas and Dallas Heltzell.

First Place- Best Business News/Feature Story: Oil price collapse could cut deeply into Weld County jobs, tax revenue by Dan Mika.

Second Place- Best Investigative Story Package: The Legacy of Blue Bear by Lucas High, Dan Mika, Ken Amundson, Dallas Heltzell and Christopher Wood.